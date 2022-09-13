‘Boosting lawyers, firms’ global rating, certification’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Business Development Manager of Barbri Global, Monique Morrison and the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Law and Business (CLB), Dapo Oyewumi, in this joint interview with NGOZI EGENUKA, explained that the partnership between the two bodies is aimed at exposing great professional opportunities that exist in Britain and America for Nigerian lawyers and would-be lawyers.

Firstly, what is your view about law practice in Africa?

When you look at Africa, you look at Nigeria from its obvious size, exposure and international awareness. Africa has a very unique and special position and a large number of lawyers, who are very exposed and learned using the common law system, which is applicable in 60 per cent of the world. That means Nigerian lawyers are part of that per cent, which puts us in a position to be able to offer services to 60 per cent of the world. This would be further enhanced by this qualification programme, which would make one a truly global lawyer. So,…