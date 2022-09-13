British High Commissioner to Nigerian extols virtues of late Queen Elizabeth II | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Assures of sustained partnership, commonwealth unity

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has described the late Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, (UK) and Chairman of the Commonwealth as “the best diplomat the United Kingdom ever had who promoted global peace.”

The high commissioner made this known while briefing the media on the death of Her Majesty, at her residence yesterday in Abuja.

She described the late Queen as an amazing woman who lived a life of dedication to duty and service and noted that the absolute strength of the relationship between Nigeria and the UK was because of the Queen and her role as head of the Commonwealth.

“When I did my diplomatic credentials to her to Nigeria, she mentioned her love for Africa, her love for the commonwealth and she mentioned her two visits to Nigeria in 1953 for the first time where she spent 20 days and toured the country and then, of course, the commonwealth meeting in 2003.

“Also…