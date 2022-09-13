Flu: Lagos begins decontamination of 35 live-bird markets | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Government has commenced a three-week disinfection and decontamination of 35 major poultry markets in the state to prevent the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases.

Dr Olakanmi Makanjuola, Desk Officer, Lagos Avian Influenza Disease Control Project, Ministry of Agriculture, said on Tuesday that the exercise would hold between Sept. 13 and Sept. 29.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise at Awolowo and Alasalatu Live Bird Market, Mushin, Makanjuola said that the initiative was adopted by the state government to prevent the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases.

He said that the second edition of the exercise would take place in December.

Makanjuola said that the state would continue to take the necessary preventive measures to avoid importation of the disease being the hub of live bird market in Nigeria.

“Bird come into Lagos from every part of the country, Lagos is the hub of live bird market and in order not to have any…