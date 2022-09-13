LASG orders tanker drivers, shanties’ occupiers under Costain Bridge to vacate — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ notice to owners/drivers of trucks, tankers and trailers illegally parked under the Costain Bridge to Iganmu Area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, led officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to serve the notice to the owners of the trucks in the area in Lagos on Tuesday.

Giwa said that those equally affected by the notice include : owners and occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops under the Costain Bridge down to Iganmu axis.

He disclosed that the notice was coming after several days of inspection ahead of a general clean up of the area by some of the officials of the Lagos State Government.

“It is an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of the illegal squatters.

“The state government is doing the clean up because the so called miscreants and…