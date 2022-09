Lee Jung-jae, who starred in Squid Game, is the first actor to win the Emmy for best actor. The seasoned actor Brian Cox of Succession legend was beaten by the 49-year-old South Korean actor. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Jung-jae is holding the trophy he won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper