NNRA builds capacity of staff — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), has began a four-day capacity building for regulatory officers towards nuclear and radiological emergency.

At the opening ceremony which held Monday in Abuja, the chief executive of the agency, Dr. Idris Yau, expressed the imperative of having well-trained and suitable local manpower readily available to mange unexpected nuclear power issues.

According to him, it was compulsory for the country to have radiological emergencies being performed primarily by qualified local officers with great confidence and in compliance with national and international standards.

Represented by the Director, Nuclear Safety, Physical Security and Safeguards, Dr Nasir Bello, Yau stated that the training was aimed at establishing and improving proper and adequate mechanisms for responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies throughout the country.

This step, he said, will help reduce the number of affected and exposed people as well as the gravity of…