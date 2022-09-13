Tinubu hale and hearty, fit as the fiddle, says APC campaign council





The All progressives congress (APC) presidential Campaign Council says the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale and hearty. The council in a statement by Director, Media & Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga cast aspersions on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi over what he termed Obi’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper