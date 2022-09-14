10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ten people were killed in the second day of air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday, hospital officials said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a ceasefire.

Twin drone attacks hit a neighbourhood in Tigray’s capital Mekele at around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), killing 10 and injuring more than a dozen others, two officials from the biggest hospital in the war-torn region said.

The air raids follow an announcement by Tigrayan authorities on Sunday that they were ready for talks led by the African Union (AU) to end almost two years of brutal warfare in northern Ethiopia.

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian government said it was “committed” to the AU-led peace process following calls by the international community for the warring sides to seize the opportunity for peace.

“Death toll raised to 10,” Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, told AFP via text message. In a later statement, he said 14 people…