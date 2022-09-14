Bbnaija Season 7 Housemates Party Retro Style With Guinness Smooth | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Kofo Tijani

13 September 2022   |  
5:37 pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… Ladies and gentlemen, if you were able to complete that the right way whether mentally or out loud, we are happy to announce that you are officially a member of the Guinness Smooth tribe, because there ain’t no party like a Guinness Smooth party because a Guinness Smooth party we don’t…

FMD 6982 scaled

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… Ladies and gentlemen, if you were able to complete that the right way whether mentally or out loud, we are happy to announce that you are officially a member of the Guinness Smooth tribe, because there ain’t no party like a Guinness Smooth party because a Guinness Smooth party we don’t bother nobody!

Guinness Smooth was live at the Big Brother…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR