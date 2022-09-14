Buhari to present 2023 budget in October – Gbajabiamila | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2023 budget to the National Assembly in October.

Gbajabiamila said this when he addressed newsmen shortly after inspecting hearing rooms 028 and 234 of the House, which was expected to serve as the temporary chamber due to the ongoing renovation of the House complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I am hoping that the budget will be presented latest by the first week of October,” he said.

The speaker said that configuration of the temporary chamber would be done, ahead of the Sept. 20 date for the resumption of the plenary.

“You can see the configuration, it is not just this place and it is also upstairs. So, I think it is about 100 and something here and about 200 and something upstairs.

“It has been configured in such a way that everything is connected and you can see the screens, I can see everybody upstairs, everybody presiding can see everybody…