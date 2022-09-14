Flutterwave asks merchants to accept eNaira collections for transaction in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Africa’s leading payments technology company, Flutterwave has announced that merchants can now accept eNaira payments from their customers on their platform.

This is an addition to other existing payment methods on Flutterwave including cards, bank transfer, Barter by Flutterwave and others.

The fintech company said merchants can enable the eNaira payment option on their dashboard for their customers’ use.

The company earlier announced the issue of its Switching and Processing license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to offer transaction switching and card processing services to customers. Other services include agency banking and payment gateway services.

Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga GB Agboola, said: “With our new adoption of eNaira as a payment method on Flutterwave, we’re enabling various payment methods to merchants and their customers to ensure everyone has access to payment solutions that work for them. Flutterwave will continue to strive to…