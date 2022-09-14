Mercy Chinwo Celebrates One-month Marriage Anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 13 September 2022 |

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has taken to Instagram to celebrate the one month anniversary of her marriage to husband Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

Taking to Instagram, Chinwo shared a photo of them together, singing her husband’s praises in the captions. She wrote “I can’t contain my joy and excitement. It’s one month already with my gee, forever to…