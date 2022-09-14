National Assembly engage foreign experts to trains 50 staffers on legislative activities | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a bid to deepen democracy, the National Assembly Service Commission has commenced the training of no fewer than fifty staffers of the House of Representatives.

Among the trainers were foreign experts and their Nigerian counterparts charged with the task of enhancing the capacity of the legislative workers to meet international standards in legislative processes

The Executive Chairman Commission, Alhaji Ahmed Amshi who spoke during the opening ceremony of a workshop themed: “Enhancing Capacity for Legislative Services” stressed the need for continuous capacity building to enhance the productivity of staffers of the National Assembly.

The Capacity building workshop was organised by the House of Representatives in Collaboration with Sahl Human Resources

Represented by the Commissioner Representing North East Abubakar Tutari, he maintained that training and retraining of staff is imperative for enhanced productivity and national development.

He assured that the…