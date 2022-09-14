NOTAP tasks leaders on innovation for Africa’s sustainable development | The Guardian Nigeria News

Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, has called on African countries to embrace innovation for sustainable economic development of the continent.

Ibrahim, who made the appeal, while flagging off the 2022 African Day for Technology and Intellectual Property Rights in Abuja, added that about 98 per cent of industries operating in Nigeria are owned by foreigners.

He recalled that every September 13 was set aside for the commemoration of African Day.

According to him, what makes the difference between developed and developing nations is advancement in technology.

The NOTAP DG stressed the need for all African nations to invest more on research and development to ensure the technological advancement of the continent.

Ibrahim said: “More than 90 per cent of technology used in Nigeria are imported, and there is no way a country can develop with this. Our research institutions are expected to develop…