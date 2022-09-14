Owerri streets deserted as Buhari commissions projects in Imo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• My administration has done extremely well, but those who ought to say it have not – Buhari

• Bandits would have overrun Imo but for Buhari’s intervention – Uzodimma

• Ohanaeze: Igbo need justice, equity, fairness, committed to Nigerian project

Major roads and streets in Owerri, Imo State capital, were, yesterday, deserted, as President Muhammadu Buhari visited for the commissioning of some signature projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The President’s visit coincided with the sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in solidarity with the detained leader of the pro-Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose case came up for hearing, yesterday.

As early as 8:00a.m., the usual bustling Bank, Okigwe, Weathedral, Douglas and Teltow roads were deserted. Also, major markets, shopping malls and commercial banks did not open for business.

There were, however, heavy presence of security agents in strategic locations in Owerri, to ensure a…