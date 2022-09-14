





As part of advocacy for inclusive employment of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, Special Needs Initiative for Growth (SNIG) in partnership with Jobberman has piloted its first employment scheme project that collaboratively generates solutions regarding Nigeria’s 2018 legislation, which requires that five per cent of persons with disabilities be included into the Nigerian workforce.

The post SNIG, Jobberman drive employment schemes for youths with disabilities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper