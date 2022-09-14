“The Man Died” by Soyinka Takes On Film Adaptation — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze

Shortly after the film adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and The King’s Horseman” into “Elesin Oba”, another of his work “The Man Died” will also be adapted into a film. The 1972 memoir “The Man Died,” written by Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka about his time in jail, will be made into a motion picture.…

Wole Soyinka – University of Oxford

Shortly after the film adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and The King’s Horseman” into “Elesin Oba“, another of his work “The Man Died” will also be adapted into a film.

The 1972 memoir “The Man Died,” written by Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka about his time in jail, will be made into a motion picture.

Soyinka’s capture and 22-month…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

