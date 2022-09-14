“The Man Died” by Soyinka Takes On Film Adaptation — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 14 September 2022 |

11:07 am Shortly after the film adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and The King’s Horseman” into “Elesin Oba”, another of his work “The Man Died” will also be adapted into a film. The 1972 memoir “The Man Died,” written by Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka about his time in jail, will be made into a motion picture.…

Shortly after the film adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and The King’s Horseman” into “Elesin Oba“, another of his work “The Man Died” will also be adapted into a film.

The 1972 memoir “The Man Died,” written by Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka about his time in jail, will be made into a motion picture.

Soyinka’s capture and 22-month…