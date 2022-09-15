Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Defamation — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 14 September 2022 |

Nicki Minaj has sued blogger and podcaster “Nosey Heaux,” for allegedly calling her a cokehead.

Nosey Heaux, real name is Marley Green, had reportedly called Minaj a “cokehead” who was “shoving all this cocaine up her nose” in a recent video.

Responding, Mindaj claimed that the clip is defamatory. TMZ noteed that according to the lawsuit, the…