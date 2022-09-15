TechPR Nigeria announces pan-African expansion, appoints Felicia Omari Ochelle as CEO | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, 14 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- TechPR Nigeria, a public relations and communications firm co-founded by former Editor-in-Chief of TechCabal, Adegoke Oyeniyi, has announced the appointment of Felicia Omari Ochelle as CEO.

Since its inception in 2019, TechPR has helped leading startups and VCs to carve and tell their stories to global and local audiences. Beyond funding announcements, its skilled team of professionals has secured and helped craft original stories and thought-leadership content to better position its clients to attract investment, partners and talents. This way, clients are not only established as thought leaders in the industry, but also get featured across top business and tech platforms outside of company announcements.

Felicia Omari Ochelle, CEO of TechPR Nigeria

Having served Nigeria’s teeming startup scene, TechPR plans to expand its reach to more startups across Africa looking to gain visibility in Nigeria and other major…