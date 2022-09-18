19 killed in FCT auto crash | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nineteen persons have been confirmed killed while eight others were injured in a Sunday auto crash at Yangoji-Gwagwalada Road in the FCT.

Mr Dauda Biu, Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when he visited the accident scene.

Biu said the crash which occurred minutes into Sunday involved three vehicles – two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers MUB- 30 LG and DWR-985 XJ and an articulated vehicle.

Biu said 31 persons were involved in the accident comprising 11 males, one female and 19 others who were charred beyond recognition.

“Out of the 31 victims, eight persons comprising of seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition.

“Investigation showed that the main causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking which eventually resulted in loss of control,’’ he said.

According to him, the Toyota Hiace bus…