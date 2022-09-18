NFF may go ahead with election despite court order | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Group Threatens To Bomb Congress Venue

With the release of the agenda for the Annual General Assembly (AGA), there are tacit indications that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), may go ahead with its September 30 election, despite last Thursday’s court order forbidding the same.

An Abuja court last Thursday, forbade the NFF from holding the election, scheduled to take place in Benin, Edo State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja, had on Thursday, put the elections on hold while presiding over a matter in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2022 between (1) Harrison Jalla (2) Chief Rumson Victor Baribote and (3) Austin Popo (4) The Registered trustees of the National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) (trading under the name and style of Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria) (PFAN) VS (1) Nigeria Football Association (NFA) (trading under the name and style of the Nigeria Football Federation) (NFF) (2) Amaju Pinnick (3) Hon….