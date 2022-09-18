Senate to review impeachment threat against Buhari Tuesday — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• To Assess Recent Security Situation Across Country

• Political Considerations May Temper Senators’ Protest Against Insecurity – Lawmaker

The Senate would this week meet to review the six-week ultimatum it gave President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity or be impeached.

The upper legislative chamber billed to resume on Tuesday from the end of session recess, will sit as a whole to consider the security situation in the country since it gave the ultimatum and come up with further decisions.

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators in the senate had staged a walkout after Senate President Ahmad Lawan dismissed a motion by the minority leader, Philip Aduda. The lawmakers left the chamber after Lawan did not allow Aduda to present his motion on insecurity. The opposition senators, numbering over 20, later gave the president a six-week ultimatum to tackle insecurity in the country or risk being impeached.

Speaking after the walkout, the minority leader said he…