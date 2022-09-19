2023 poll: APC youths pledge to embark on door to door campaign for Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Youth leader of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Mr Dayo Israel has assured that the teeming population of youths in the country would embark on a door-to-door campaign for the presidential candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking yesterday during a summit of APC youth leaders in Abuja, he disclosed that the youth wing of the party has engaged young persons to carry out advocacy visits aimed at achieving the goal.

Israel assured that Tinubu would not be intimidated by the supporters of the presidential candidate of the labour party Peter Obi who have a commanding presence on social media.

He noted: “Many young people are part of the APC and we are proud to have them here. This hall is filled up. We have more young people outside here and if you go into our rallies in the state, from Oyo to Bauchi, and everywhere you see thousands of young people in the APC.

“Don’t listen to all the propaganda that young people are not…