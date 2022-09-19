Flooding: 14 die as NSEMA cautions communities against activities on river banks | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has cautioned residents of communities in flood-prone areas in the state to limit activities around river banks to avoid flooding.

He said that 14 person had died due to flooding in Magama, Kontagora, Agwara, Rafi, Lavun, Bosso and Paikoro areas of the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director-General of NSEMA, gave the caution in a statement issued in Minna on Monday.

He said that the warning became necessary after the directives by the Nigerian Hydrological Services for communities on River Niger in Kwara, Niger and Kogi states to relocate.

Inga added that the agency warning was coming as a result of discharge of water from Kainji and Jeba hydro dams located in the state.

He urged people living in riverine areas to relocate to safer grounds already identified by authorities.

According to him, dams are releasing gallons of water per minute that could lead to the overflow of River Niger.

He said that the state was…