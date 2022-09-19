More than 530 jobs created through SAP collaboration to power Africa’s digital economy  | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 19 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- An SAP cooperation project has helped build vital digital skills capacity to power Africa’s digital economy.

According to Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa, the cooperation project has helped unlock the immense youth talent dividend in several African countries. “Africa is one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic continents, with vast unlocked potential for innovation, digital transformation and prosperity. However, without access to the correct skills, much of this potential will remain locked away from African enterprises and undermine our global competitiveness. This makes projects such as our collaboration with GIZ and our industry players so vital to the continent’s digital transformation ambitions.”

The project is part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation and the develoPPP program that the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)…