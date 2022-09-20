Back to school: How learners in Nigeria use technology to prepare for the new school year | The Guardian Nigeria News

uLesson, the leading African edtech company, released a report on how learners are using the app to prepare for the new school year which began on September 12th. The report is based on results of a survey of more than 500 learners in Nigeria.

By complementing classroom instruction and giving learners an opportunity to learn at their own pace, uLesson has built a reputation as an invaluable study buddy for learners, both during the school year and on the holidays. The result is that 7 out of 10 learners use uLesson to study during summer lessons, and 90% depend on the uLesson app to prepare for the next school year.

Since making uLesson accessible to learners in Nigeria in 2020, uLesson has continuously grown its technology and content to match the needs of learners on the platform. Learners can use the platform for light revisions or to guide deeper study sessions. 72% of learners spend at least 4 hours learning on the uLesson app weekly; 28% of learners study on…