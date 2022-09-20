How manufacturing sector can overcome current economic challenges, by official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newly elected Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi Branch, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has suggested strategic partnership with government and other economic actors, as well as stakeholders, nationally and internationally, as a way the manufacturing sector could improve and overcome present economic challenges in the country.

Speaking after she emerged the 11th Chairman of MAN during the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Enugu, Chukwudozie stated that she would pursue programmes and policies that would foster more cohesion among manufacturers for better results and survival.

She identified inconsistent and unfavourable government policies, multiple taxation, poor access to cheaper funding and forex, as well as insecurity and poor infrastructure, among others, as some of the challenges facing the sector but expressed optimism that they could be overcome by manufacturers following the continued show of hope and confidence…