Lightning Strikes kill 21 People In Eastern India | The Guardian Nigeria News

By xinhua 20 September 2022 |

11:39 am At least 21 people died in India’s eastern state of Bihar in incidents of lightning amid rains over the past 24 hours.

At least 21 people died in India’s eastern state of Bihar in incidents of lightning amid rains over the past 24 hours.

An official at the state’s disaster management authority on Tuesday said that those who died were farmers or workers in agriculture fields who were busy sowing crops or engaged in other agriculture-related activities.

Accordingly to the official, the deaths were reported in around 10 districts in the state.

Purnia and Araria both reported…