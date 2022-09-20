Nigeria to ban consumption of cow skin 'ponmo' for lacking nutritional value





Nigeria is proposing a ban on the consumption of cow skin known as ‘Ponmo’ for lacking nutritional value. “To the best of my knowledge, Nigerians are the only people in the world that overvalue skin as food, after all, Ponmo has no nutritional value,” Muhammad Yakubu who heads the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper