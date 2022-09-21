Child Sexual Abuse Charges Against Tiffany Haddish Dropped — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tiffany Haddish | Image: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer facing child sexual abuse charges after the case’s sole complainant, Jane Doe, dismissed the complaint.

The now-22-year-old lady requested a judge dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it cannot be re-filed, according to fresh court…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

