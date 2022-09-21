Cooking gas, kerosene prices increase by over 100% in 12 months — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As Nigerians continue to lament over escalating prices, the prices of cooking gas and kerosene have maintained a steady rise, increasing by 101 per cent and 102.38 per cent respectively in the last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Cooking Gas Price and Household Kerosene Price Watch, issued yesterday in Abuja, said the average price of 5 kilograms of cooking gas increased from N4,397.68 in July to N4,456.56 in August.

This, according to the statistics agency, shows that the price in August experienced a 1.34 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

“On a year-on-year basis, the August 2022 price was a 101.17 per cent increase over the price of N2,215.33 paid for the same volume of gas in August 2021, it stated.

The report added that Taraba recorded the highest average price of N4,925.44 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Adamawa State where it cost N4,920 and Lagos State where it sold for N4,782.50.

Katsina State recorded the lowest price of N4,020 in…