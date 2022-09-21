Court remands Chinese National for alleged murder of girlfriend | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Wednesday, ordered that a 47-year-old Chinese National, Geng Quanrong, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22.

The police charged Geng, who lives in Nassarawa GRA Quarters Kano, with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate, Hanif Sanusi-Chiroma, who did take the plea of Geng, ordered that he should be remanded in Kurmawa Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

Sanusi-Chiroma adjourned the matter until Oct.13, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Khalifa Auwal-Hashim, said that Geng committed the offence on Sept.16, at Janbulo Quarters in Kano.

He alleged that on the same at about 9.30 p.m, Geng attacked Sani with a knife after a misunderstanding.

The police said that Sani was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano where she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor”

Auwal-Hashim in his prayer urged the court to seek legal…