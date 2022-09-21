Moves to block Kaduna-Abuja highway unacceptable — KDSG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday, said it would not condone any attempt by any person or group to block the Kaduna-Abuja highway in the name of protest.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, stated in a statement issued in Kaduna, that the move was unacceptable and a prelude to the breakdown of law and order.

“By this notice, individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace.

“While the Kaduna state government is not depriving citizens of the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.

“The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route and other areas of interest.

“Keen attention must also be given to the possibility of certain gatherings degenerating into violence.

“Citizens are…