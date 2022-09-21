MTN assures of 5G expansion, partners Ericsson on rollout | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Takes MIP fellows to S’Africa on a study visit

Telecommunications firm, MTN has assured of expansion of the Fifth-Generation (5G) network in Nigeria.



The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos, when the firm gathered the industry together to experience what is to come with the 5G technology in the country.



Karl said the strength with which MTN expanded 2G, 3G and 4G would be combined to expand 5G coverage across the country in the major population centers in the coming months



While appreciating Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, for what he described as his decisiveness and courage in overseeing the advancement of 5G in Nigeria, the MTN boss said the major investment is going to come between now and the end of the year on the technology.

MEANWHILE, with Ericsson Radio System, MTN will provide advanced Mobile broadband and fixed wireless access services, which shall unlock a…