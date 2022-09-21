NDLEA partners stakeholders on fight against drug abuse, trafficking in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Umar Adoro, Commander of, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State, on Tuesday began advocacy visits to communities to solicit support in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Adoro was at the palaces of the village head of Anguwan Makeri and the District Head of Gonin Gora in Chikun Local Government, as part of the advocacy.

He said it was necessary to meet with traditional leaders at the grassroots, so as to get first-hand information on the drug abuse situation in their communities.

The commander said this was important because the grassroots has been most affected by the menace of illicit drug trafficking and consumption.

He added that the visit was imperative owing to the location of the communities on the strategic Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to him, the NDLEA relies on relevant stakeholders in the conduct of its operations as such it is necessary to continuously raise awareness and sensitise…