Nigeria targets 30 gigawatts of electricity by 2030 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said Nigeria is committed to achieving 30 gigawatts of electricity by 2030 from multiple sources, of which, at least, 30 per cent contribution would come from renewable energy.





He disclosed this yesterday at the ninth Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference in Lagos.



Aliyu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Temitope Fashedemi, added that the country was also poised to attain a net zero commission by 2060 through the recently-launched transition plan.



He said energy is conventionally one of the most important infrastructure requirements for human existence and modern living besides being one of the most important components of economic development.



According to him, energy remains essential for human existence, and socio-economic development, as access to energy, especially electricity, enhances the standard of living of the citizenry, hence it is factored…