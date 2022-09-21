No one can force Ayu to resign as PDP chairman, says Atiku — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said neither he nor anyone can force Iyorchia Ayu to resign as chairman.

“If Dr. Ayu is to be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal,” Atiku said in a statement.

“In any event, you will all recall that the very body that is empowered by law to initiate this removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him.”

Atiku was reacting to the withdrawal of some party members, led by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, from his campaign team.

Their withdrawal was preceded by a long meeting from Tuesday evening till Wednesday morning in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The group said they will not participate in Atiku’s campaign activities unless Ayu resigns as PDP chairman.

Some of the attendees of the meeting are the…