The House of Representatives is probing the structure and accountability of the joint venture Businesses and Production Sharing Contracts of the NNPC in the last 32 years and has uncovered a secret account owned by the NNPC limited in breach of due process.

The post Reps summon Mele Kyari over alleged operation of secret account by NNPC appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper