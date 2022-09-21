UN Education Summit: How Nigeria can end the learning crisis in schools | The Guardian Nigeria News

Heads of State and education sector thought leaders converged in New York City for the inaugural edition of the United Nations (UN) Transforming Education Summit with one goal: Crowdsourcing ideas towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) by 2030.

SDG 4 is central not only because it focuses on education but because it is relevant to all the other goals. It aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning for all.

Although the UN states that measurable progress has been made towards increasing access to education and school enrollment at all levels, particularly for girls, the figures for out-of-school children continues to snowball as 244 million children and youth between the ages of 6 and 18 worldwide are still out of school, according to UNESCO in 2022.

Curiously, India, Nigeria and Pakistan account for the greater number of out-of-school children with Nigeria alone accounts for 20 million, based on UNESCO figures.

