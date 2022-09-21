vivo Launches New V25 5G and V25e with High-Performance, Color Changing Glass and Enhanced Photography Features for Creative Original Expressions  | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, 21 September 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-vivo has unveiled the latest additions to its stylish V series range of devices: V25 5G and V25e, both phones follow-up on the V23 5G and V23e. With superior photography features, the two smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through video and photography. The new V25 5G and V25e will give users the power to embark on a self-expression journey and capture glowing portraits with the phones’ stunning camera capabilities, powered by high-performance, energy-efficient hardware cased in an exquisite body with a glossy aesthetic.

The new V25 5G and V25e follow the V series’ heritage to delight every moment with their superior camera capabilities and cutting-edge imaging technology. Both the flagship V25 5G and V25e have 3 rear cameras with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera to minimize blurry shots and support a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and 4K videos even in dim…