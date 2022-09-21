Watch: Skitmaker Kie Kie Announces Pregnancy | The Guardian Nigeria News

23 Dec 2015
The Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of Charles Kie as the new Managing Director Designate of the financial institution, with effect from January 1, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulatory requirements.
21 Mar 2016
Charles Kie, an Ivoirien, recently assumed duties as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Nigeria. Prior to this new appointment, Kie was the Group Executive, Corporate and Investment …
8 Aug 2016
Source: Guardian Newspaper