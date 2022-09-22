Adamawa establishes four SGBV courts to fight rape | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adamawa State has established four courts in its three senatorial districts to fight growing cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Chairperson of Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Adamawa State chapter, Hajia Hafsat Abdullahi, disclosed this in Yola, yesterday.

Abdullahi, who spoke when her group paid a courtesy call on the first female Chief Judge of Adamawa State, Justice Hafsat Abdullraman, said the SGBV courts were part of the association’s success story towards getting justice for women and children.

She stressed that the aim of FIDA, which was established in 1944, is to promote, protect and preserve the rights and interest of women and children in any society in the world.

The FIDA boss, who appealed to Abdullraman to monitor the four courts for effective discharge of justice, noted that SGBV cases are increasing in the state.

She also urged Abdullraman to look into the welfare of judicial staff and ensure retraining, especially of…