Angelina Jolie Visits Pakistan Flood Victims, Calls For Aid | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP

22 September 2022   |  
12:16 pm

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a “wake-up call” for the world regarding climate change, calling for more international aid after meeting with victims.

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 05/11/2017 – Actress Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Pakistan has been lashed by unprecedented monsoon downpours that flooded a third of the country — an area the size of the United…



