Angelina Jolie Visits Pakistan Flood Victims, Calls For Aid | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP
22 September 2022 |
12:16 pm
Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a “wake-up call” for the world regarding climate change, calling for more international aid after meeting with victims.
Pakistan has been lashed by unprecedented monsoon downpours that flooded a third of the country — an area the size of the United…
Source: Guardian Newspaper