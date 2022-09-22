Angelina Jolie Visits Pakistan Flood Victims, Calls For Aid | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP 22 September 2022 |

12:16 pm Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a “wake-up call” for the world regarding climate change, calling for more international aid after meeting with victims.

Pakistan has been lashed by unprecedented monsoon downpours that flooded a third of the country — an area the size of the United…