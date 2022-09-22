Dialogue with IPOB, Yoruba nation agitators, others, IHRC tells FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Human Right Commission, IHRC, has urged the federal government to engage Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Yoruba nation agitators and bandits in dialogue for peace to reign in the country.

The organisation attributed kidnapping, banditry and killings, among other forms of insecurity in the country to bad economy, which, it said, called for serious concern.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on the occasion of 2022 International Peace Day observed every September 21, Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria, Dr Duru Hezekiah, observed that acts of violence and discrimination based on race, ethnicity, immigration status, religion are increasingly alarming globally and present a risk to humanity.

According to him, the government must tackle the root causes of insecurity in the country by addressing other sociological factors like poverty, unemployment and lack of adequate education.

He said: “This platform is an avenue that would enable us…