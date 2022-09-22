How WorldRemit is promoting financial inclusivity in Ghana | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Ghana and Nigeria

ACCRA, GHANA 21 September 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In emerging markets all across the globe, marginalized groups face limited access to both financial services and financial literacy.1 As a result of the financial exclusion, many developing countries face extreme poverty rates which leads to instability and hinders sustainable economic growth.2

Improved access to digital payments is crucial in emerging markets as it ensures formal services are more affordable, accessible and readily available, which helps alleviate poverty and income inequality.2

In Ghana, financial inclusion has not been fully realized as many households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still deal in cash and are susceptible to irregular cash flow and burglary.3According to a Global Financial Database published by the World Bank, about 7 million Ghanaians are outside the financial inclusion bracket, limiting their access to a more…