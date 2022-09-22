ICPC raises alarm over diversion of public funds | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raised the alarm on Thursday in Abuja about the diversion of public funds.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasannoye, raised the alarm at a two-day capacity-building workshop for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

He frowned at the diversion of public funds, both in revenue receipts and expenditure, while condemning illicit financial flow, misapplication of funds and budget padding.

He said it was time corruption was confronted headlong, adding that Nigerians were yet to recognise the death knell that corruption meant.

He warned that if citizens did not deal with the ethical issues of corruption, it would further impact negatively on the country.

Owasannoye noted that Nigeria was never in short supply of anti-corruption legislation but in short supply of integrity.

He noted also that this had been worsened by high level hypocrisy.

According to him, the CBN, the Bureau of…