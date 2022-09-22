INEC urges compliance with extant laws during campaigns | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged political parties to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act as amended during the 2023 electioneering process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Alalibo Johnson, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, made the appeal at a meeting in Calabar on Thursday.

According to the REC, political parties are expected to observe the threshold of campaign expenditure as provided by law under sections 87 to 89 of the electoral Act 2022, as INEC will not condone the violation of these provisions.

While noting that campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly would commence on Sept. 28, he said Political parties must avoid the use of foul language among others.

According to him, the “campaign which commences in the public from September 28” 2022, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide, will be expected to follow the law strictly.

“Political parties and…