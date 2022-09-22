





More than 2,730 persons have benefitted from free eye services and cataract surgery financed by the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) in collaboration with Mallam Inuwa Foundation (MIF) in Jigawa State. MIF Head of Management, Dr Husseini Yusuf Baban said surgical procedures were conducted on 636 patients; 600 others received glasses while 1,500 got various […]

The post WAMY, Inuwa Foundation provide eye surgery, drugs to 2,736 patients in Jigawa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper