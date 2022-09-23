11 police hurt at Mexico protest over missing students | The Guardian Nigeria News

A protest to demand justice for 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 turned violent on Thursday, leaving 11 police officers injured, authorities said.

A confrontation took place outside the attorney general’s office in Mexico City after demonstrators gathered, calling for people linked to the case to be arrested.

“Some protesters physically assaulted officers and threw explosive devices at them,” Mexico City’s public security secretariat said in a statement.

“Consequently, 11 police were injured by firecrackers and bruises from blows to different parts of the body,” it said.

The officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were found to be out of danger, the statement said.

Demonstrators scrawled graffiti outside the attorney general’s office and carried banners demanding the safe return of the students.

So far, the remains of only three victims have been identified.

On Wednesday, relatives of the students protested outside Israel’s embassy,…