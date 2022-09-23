Gates Foundation Announces $1.27 Billion in Health and Development Commitments to Advance Progress Toward the Global Goals | The Guardian Nigeria News

First in-person Goalkeepers event since 2019 convenes global changemakers to highlight the urgency of achieving a more equitable world by 2030

NEW YORK, USA, 22 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- During United Nations General Assembly week, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—alongside governments, philanthropies, the private sector, NGOs, and global and community leaders—announced commitments totalling $1.27 billion to improve and save millions of lives.

A community health worker monitors a boy’s nutritional intake with the help of his mother in Rumyongza, Rwanda. The initiative is supported by the Global Fund through the Rwandan Ministry of Health. ©Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation/Jake Lyell

The funding will address overlapping global crises that have reversed the progress already made toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). The foundation’s sixth annual Goalkeepers Report notes that nearly every indicator of the Global Goals…